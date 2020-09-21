What channel is Saints vs. Raiders on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 2

The TV channel for Monday night’s game between the Saints and Raiders will be ESPN, who owns the broadcasting rights to “Monday Night Football.”

Viewers will notice a big change in Week 2, however, as there is just one game. Week 1 featured a doubleheader on Monday night, which has become a tradition now on opening week. But Week 2’s schedule will only feature the Saints playing the Raiders.

What makes this game special is that it’ll be the first game in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders are playing their first season in Las Vegas after moving away from Oakland. Unfortunately for the fans in Las Vegas, they’ll have to wait to watch the Raiders play live.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed at home games in Allegiant Stadium this season. So television viewers will see empty stands when they tune in to the broadcast.

As for the matchup itself, the Saints and Raiders are both coming off of Week 1 wins. The Saints ruined Tom Brady’s debut for the Bucs, and the Raiders won a close one against the Panthers. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a star in Week 1, finishing with over 100 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints will feature veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who is one of the oldest players still active in the NFL. However, Brees will be without his main target Michael Thomas, who is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Saints vs. Raiders game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 2 NFL schedule.

What channel is Saints vs. Raiders on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

In Canada, viewers can watch Saints vs. Raiders on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Saints vs. Raiders start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 21

Monday, Sept. 21 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​Saints vs. Raiders is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week. The double-header feature in Week 1 was a one-time thing for the 2020 schedule.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020