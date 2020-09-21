Week 3 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

We’d love it for Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, and the many other big-name WRs nursing injuries to return to the field and resume their normal fantasy stardom, but it’s been a weird year and so far, the fantasy gods aren’t sparing anyone. As we put together our Week 3 fantasy WR PPR rankings, we’re hoping for good health while also planning ahead for the potential impact of more inactives.

Volume isn’t as predictable as we’d like to think, though. With Godwin (concussion) out in Week 2, Scotty Miller looked like an obvious play in PPR formats. Instead, he had two catches and surely let some of you down. The worst part is that Miller could bounce back for another six-catch game in Week 3, but he’ll likely be back on your bench. At least in Tampa, we know there’s a quarterback and scheme worth betting on.

That’s not the only crowded WR situation to stress over. CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 106 yards in Week 2, but he’s just as likely to disappear in Week 3 as he is to repeat it. Diontae Johnson has been one of our favorite PPR players early on — he runs so many crossing routes for Pittsburgh — but his Week 1 showed he’s as likely to disappoint as he is to succeed like he did in Week 2. 

How about some good news? Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios both entered themselves into the streamer conversation. They’re both worth considering as possession receivers for you PPR owners that might’ve had Jamison Crowder (hamstring) or Breshad Perriman (ankle). D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson were both heavily involved for the Panthers on Sunday, too, with Moore catching eight passes and Anderson going against his brand to catch for 109. It’s good to remember they’ll likely matter to that extent in games where Carolina is the heavy underdog.

Plenty of other players took advangage of injuries in Week 2, from Adam Humphries in Tennessee to Golden Tate in New York. A few other players have popped up on the PPR radar, like Damaire Byrd in New England and Isaiah Ford in Miami. It’s tough to count on consistency from these types of players, but given all of the injuries, you might need to dig deep for these types of sleepers this week.

Note: We’ll be updating our WR PPR rankings all week based on the latest injuries and news, so be sure to check back for our latest rankings. For individual analysis of key WRs, check out our WR standard rankings.

Week 3 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ vs. DET
2Michael Thomas, NO vs. GB
3Davante Adams, GB @ NO
4Chris Godwin, TB @ DEN
5Amari Cooper, DAL @ SEA
6Allen Robinson, CHI @ ATL
7Julio Jones, ATL vs. CHI
8JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. HOU
9Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CHI
10A.J. Brown, TEN @ MIN
11Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. WAS
12Tyreek Hill, KC @ BAL
13Keenan Allen, LAC vs. CAR
14Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. DAL
15Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARZ
16DJ Chark, JAX vs. MIA
17Mike Evans, TB @ DEN
18Adam Thielen, MIN vs. TEN
19DeVante Parker, MIA @ JAX
20Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CLE
21Robert Woods, LAR @ BUF
22Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. HOU
23Cooper Kupp, LAR @ BUF
24Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LAR
25T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. NYJ
26DK Metcalf, SEA vs. DAL
27D.J. Moore, CAR @ LAC
28Julian Edelman, NE vs. LV
29Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. GB
30Marquise Brown, BAL vs. KC
31Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. TB
32Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PHI
33Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. WAS
34Will Fuller V, HOU @ PIT
35John Brown, BUF vs. LAR
36A.J. Green, CIN @ PHI
37CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ SEA
38Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ IND
39Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ
40Corey Davis, TEN @ MIN
41Darius Slayton, NYG vs. SF
42Russell Gage, ATL vs. CHI
43Henry Ruggs III, LV @ NE
44DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. CIN
45Brandin Cooks, HOU @ PIT
46Parris Campbell, IND vs. NYJ
47Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. MIA
48Preston Williams, MIA @ JAX
49Michael Gallup, DAL @ SEA
50Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET
51Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. DET
52Anthony Miller, CHI @ ATL
53Mike Williams, LAC vs. CAR
54Sammy Watkins, KC @ BAL
55Allen Lazard, GB @ NO
56Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ NO
57Golden Tate, NYG vs. SF
58Robby Anderson, CAR @ LAC
59N’Keal Harry, NE vs. LV
60Cole Beasley, BUF vs. LAR
61Scotty Miller, TB @ DEN
62Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. SF
63Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. GB
64Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. TB
65Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NYG
66Danny Amendola, DET @ ARZ
67Isaiah Ford, MIA @ JAX
68Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ IND
69Jalen Reagor PHI vs. CIN
70Curtis Samuel, CAR @ LAC
71Chase Claypool, PIT vs. HOU
72Mecole Hardman, KC @ BAL
73James Washington, PIT vs. HOU
74KJ Hamler, DEN vs. TB
75Damaire Byrd, NE vs. LV
76Van Jefferson, LAR @ BUF
77Adam Humphries, TEN @ MIN
78Quintez Cephus, DET @ ARZ
79Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. NYJ
80Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. TEN
81Hunter Renfrow, LV @ NE
82Randall Cobb, HOU @ PIT
83Demarcus Robinson, KC @ BAL
84Bryan Edwards, LV @ NE
85Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NYG
86John Ross III, CIN @ PHI
87Josh Reynolds, LAR @ BUF
88Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. CAR
89Steven Sims, WAS @ CLE
90Kenny Stills, HOU @ PIT
91Miles Boykin, BAL vs. KC

