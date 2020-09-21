Week 3 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

After last week, there should be some more confidence in projecting which running backs actually move up in PPR formats. As much as projections can be made about top receiving backs, it takes time to actually see who garners targets, especially when there isn’t a preseason. Additionally, injuries are having a major impact at the RB position, so our Week 3 fantasy RB PPR rankings will try to take that into account while balancing carries, targets, and touchdown chances.

This week, Austin Ekeler will be a top-10 back in PPR, as his matchup with the Panthers is excellent, but after losing the carry battle (and, more important, the goal-line carry battle) to teammate Joshua Kelley last week, the rookie is also in play as an RB 2. Kareem Hunt will continue to be highly rated in PPR formats despite Nick Chubb also having plenty of value. The two have been splitting snaps, and the matchup against Washington and their tough defensive line figures to even out the values of the two.

Per usual, James White (vs. Raiders), Tarik Cohen (@ Falcons), and D’Andre Swift (@ Cardinals) all move up into flex range because of their pass-catching abilities. The rise of White and Swift push down Sony Michel and Adrian Peterson/Kerryon Johnson since they don’t soak up a lot of targets.

As for some of the injury-impacted backfields, it’s hard to know exactly how the pecking order will shake out. Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis will battle for playing time, while the Rams, with Cam Akers ailing after a rib injury, could rely more on Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. Each player could emerge as a decent flex, but knowing the potential carry split will be important as fantasy owners look to make key lineup decisions. The same is true in Buffalo, where Devin Singletary has a little more value than Zack Moss in PPR, but Moss might be more likely to score. 

Jerick McKinnon (@ Giants) is moving up regardless of Raheem Mostert’s status, but he will move up even more if Raheem Mostert (knee) is ruled out. Myles Gaskin (@ Jaguars) is also moving up, but with an unappealing three-headed “monster” in Miami, it’s tough to recommend starting him. The Bucs backfield is also a tough one for PPR owners to figure, as LeSean McCoy is the best pass-catcher, but it seems clear that Leonard Fournette, who was a big receiver last year in Jacksonville, is about to get more playing time. Fortunately, both Fournette and Ronald Jones II can be used against Denver this week.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Week 3 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ SEA
2Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. DET
3Alvin Kamara, NO vs. GB
4Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. CAR
5Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. NYJ
6Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ BAL
7Derrick Henry, TEN @ MIN
8Miles Sanders, PHI vs. CIN
9Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. TEN
10David Montgomery, CHI @ ATL
11Aaron Jones, GB @ NO
12Josh Jacobs, LV @ NE
13Joe Mixon, CIN @ PHI
14James Conner, PIT vs. HOU
15Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. TB
16Nick Chubb, CLE vs. WAS
17Chris Carson, SEA vs. DAL
18Todd Gurley, ATL vs. CHI
19David Johnson, HOU @ PIT
20Raheem Mostert, SF @ NYG
21Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. WAS
22James Robinson, JAX vs. MIA
23Mark Ingram, BAL vs. KC
24Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. CAR
25Dion Lewis, NYG vs. SF
26Antonio Gibson, WAS @ CLE
27Leonard Fournette, TB @ DEN
28JK Dobbins, BAL vs. KC
29Sony Michel, NE vs. LV
30D’Andre Swift, DET @ ARZ
31Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAR
32Tarik Cohen, CHI @ ATL
33Myles Gaskin, MIA @ JAX
34James White, NE vs. LV
35Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NYG
36Mike Davis, CAR @ LAC
37Cam Akers, LAR @ BUF
38Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAR
39Darrell Henderson, LAR @ BUF
40Frank Gore, NYJ @ IND
41Ronald Jones II, TB @ DEN
42Gus Edwards, BAL vs. KC
43Nyheim Hines, IND vs. NYJ
44Malcolm Brown, LAR @ BUF
45Jordan Howard, MIA @ JAX
46Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ARZ
47Chris Thompson, JAX vs. MIA
48Adrian Peterson, DET @ ARZ
49Matt Breida, MIA @ JAX
50Latavius Murray, NO vs. GB
51Jamaal Williams, GB @ NO
52LeSean McCoy, TB @ DEN
53Boston Scott, PHI vs. CIN
54Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. SF
55Tevin Coleman, SF @ NYG
56Royce Freeman, DEN vs. TB
57Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. DAL
58Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. TEN
59Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. DET
60Giovani Bernard, CIN @ PHI
61Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. HOU
62Darwin Thompson, KC @ BAL
63Tony Pollard, DAL @ SEA
64Rex Burkhead, NE vs. LV
65J.D. McKissic, WAS @ CLE
66Jalen Richard, LV @ NE
67Peyton Barber, WAS @ CLE
68Trenton Cannon, CAR @ LAC
69Brian Hill, ATL vs. CHI
70Corey Clement, PHI vs. CIN
71La’Mical Perine NYJ @ IND
72Devontae Booker, LV @ NE
73AJ Dillon, GB @ NO

