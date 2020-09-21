Week 3 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

After last week, there should be some more confidence in projecting which running backs actually move up in PPR formats. As much as projections can be made about top receiving backs, it takes time to actually see who garners targets, especially when there isn’t a preseason. Additionally, injuries are having a major impact at the RB position, so our Week 3 fantasy RB PPR rankings will try to take that into account while balancing carries, targets, and touchdown chances.
This week, Austin Ekeler will be a top-10 back in PPR, as his matchup with the Panthers is excellent, but after losing the carry battle (and, more important, the goal-line carry battle) to teammate Joshua Kelley last week, the rookie is also in play as an RB 2. Kareem Hunt will continue to be highly rated in PPR formats despite Nick Chubb also having plenty of value. The two have been splitting snaps, and the matchup against Washington and their tough defensive line figures to even out the values of the two.
Per usual, James White (vs. Raiders), Tarik Cohen (@ Falcons), and D’Andre Swift (@ Cardinals) all move up into flex range because of their pass-catching abilities. The rise of White and Swift push down Sony Michel and Adrian Peterson/Kerryon Johnson since they don’t soak up a lot of targets.
As for some of the injury-impacted backfields, it’s hard to know exactly how the pecking order will shake out. Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis will battle for playing time, while the Rams, with Cam Akers ailing after a rib injury, could rely more on Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. Each player could emerge as a decent flex, but knowing the potential carry split will be important as fantasy owners look to make key lineup decisions. The same is true in Buffalo, where Devin Singletary has a little more value than Zack Moss in PPR, but Moss might be more likely to score.
Jerick McKinnon (@ Giants) is moving up regardless of Raheem Mostert’s status, but he will move up even more if Raheem Mostert (knee) is ruled out. Myles Gaskin (@ Jaguars) is also moving up, but with an unappealing three-headed “monster” in Miami, it’s tough to recommend starting him. The Bucs backfield is also a tough one for PPR owners to figure, as LeSean McCoy is the best pass-catcher, but it seems clear that Leonard Fournette, who was a big receiver last year in Jacksonville, is about to get more playing time. Fortunately, both Fournette and Ronald Jones II can be used against Denver this week.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Week 3 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ SEA
|2
|Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. DET
|3
|Alvin Kamara, NO vs. GB
|4
|Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. CAR
|5
|Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. NYJ
|6
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ BAL
|7
|Derrick Henry, TEN @ MIN
|8
|Miles Sanders, PHI vs. CIN
|9
|Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. TEN
|10
|David Montgomery, CHI @ ATL
|11
|Aaron Jones, GB @ NO
|12
|Josh Jacobs, LV @ NE
|13
|Joe Mixon, CIN @ PHI
|14
|James Conner, PIT vs. HOU
|15
|Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. TB
|16
|Nick Chubb, CLE vs. WAS
|17
|Chris Carson, SEA vs. DAL
|18
|Todd Gurley, ATL vs. CHI
|19
|David Johnson, HOU @ PIT
|20
|Raheem Mostert, SF @ NYG
|21
|Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. WAS
|22
|James Robinson, JAX vs. MIA
|23
|Mark Ingram, BAL vs. KC
|24
|Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. CAR
|25
|Dion Lewis, NYG vs. SF
|26
|Antonio Gibson, WAS @ CLE
|27
|Leonard Fournette, TB @ DEN
|28
|JK Dobbins, BAL vs. KC
|29
|Sony Michel, NE vs. LV
|30
|D’Andre Swift, DET @ ARZ
|31
|Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAR
|32
|Tarik Cohen, CHI @ ATL
|33
|Myles Gaskin, MIA @ JAX
|34
|James White, NE vs. LV
|35
|Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NYG
|36
|Mike Davis, CAR @ LAC
|37
|Cam Akers, LAR @ BUF
|38
|Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAR
|39
|Darrell Henderson, LAR @ BUF
|40
|Frank Gore, NYJ @ IND
|41
|Ronald Jones II, TB @ DEN
|42
|Gus Edwards, BAL vs. KC
|43
|Nyheim Hines, IND vs. NYJ
|44
|Malcolm Brown, LAR @ BUF
|45
|Jordan Howard, MIA @ JAX
|46
|Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ARZ
|47
|Chris Thompson, JAX vs. MIA
|48
|Adrian Peterson, DET @ ARZ
|49
|Matt Breida, MIA @ JAX
|50
|Latavius Murray, NO vs. GB
|51
|Jamaal Williams, GB @ NO
|52
|LeSean McCoy, TB @ DEN
|53
|Boston Scott, PHI vs. CIN
|54
|Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. SF
|55
|Tevin Coleman, SF @ NYG
|56
|Royce Freeman, DEN vs. TB
|57
|Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. DAL
|58
|Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. TEN
|59
|Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. DET
|60
|Giovani Bernard, CIN @ PHI
|61
|Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. HOU
|62
|Darwin Thompson, KC @ BAL
|63
|Tony Pollard, DAL @ SEA
|64
|Rex Burkhead, NE vs. LV
|65
|J.D. McKissic, WAS @ CLE
|66
|Jalen Richard, LV @ NE
|67
|Peyton Barber, WAS @ CLE
|68
|Trenton Cannon, CAR @ LAC
|69
|Brian Hill, ATL vs. CHI
|70
|Corey Clement, PHI vs. CIN
|71
|La’Mical Perine NYJ @ IND
|72
|Devontae Booker, LV @ NE
|73
|AJ Dillon, GB @ NO