Our Week 3 fantasy kicker rankings see some big movers, like Chris Boswell and Rodrigo Blankenship, so if you can’t handle that, you can just stop reading and get the hell out of here right now. You can handle it? OK, good, we’ll keep going then — but you’ve been warned.

We’re still trying to figure out good and bad kicker matchups, if there is such a thing, but it’s pretty clear that it’s smart to attack bad defenses. Teams like Houston and the Jets have struggled throughout the first two weeks, and while that might be a function of the teams they’ve played, it likely will continue to be a trend. That’s why we like Boswell and Blankenship more this week, and it doesn’t hurt that Blankenship is coming off a four-FG game while Boswell seems due for more chances after getting just one attempt last week. See how easy it is to apply any logic you want to this ridiculous position?

We also like Ryan Succop and Brandon McManus more this week, as both are playing in the thin air in Denver, while Robbie Gould (@ NYG) moves down because of the possibility of San Francisco starting Nick Mullens at QB. It’s still a good matchup, but it’s unlikely the 49ers’ offense will be as sharp. Ka’imi Fairbairn also moves down because of a tough, outdoor matchup with the Steelers.

Overall, there’s no reason to make any drastic moves with your kicker. If he hasn’t gotten many opportunities, they will likely come soon. If he’s on a hot streak, ride it for as long as you can. Look for indoor games, and pay close to attention to the weather reports so you can avoid any overly windy/rainy situations. If you do that, you’ll be able to handle anything.

Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings