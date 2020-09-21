Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

Our Week 3 fantasy kicker rankings see some big movers, like Chris Boswell and Rodrigo Blankenship, so if you can’t handle that, you can just stop reading and get the hell out of here right now. You can handle it? OK, good, we’ll keep going then — but you’ve been warned.

We’re still trying to figure out good and bad kicker matchups, if there is such a thing, but it’s pretty clear that it’s smart to attack bad defenses. Teams like Houston and the Jets have struggled throughout the first two weeks, and while that might be a function of the teams they’ve played, it likely will continue to be a trend. That’s why we like Boswell and Blankenship more this week, and it doesn’t hurt that Blankenship is coming off a four-FG game while Boswell seems due for more chances after getting just one attempt last week. See how easy it is to apply any logic you want to this ridiculous position?

WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

We also like Ryan Succop and Brandon McManus more this week, as both are playing in the thin air in Denver, while Robbie Gould (@ NYG) moves down because of the possibility of San Francisco starting Nick Mullens at QB. It’s still a good matchup, but it’s unlikely the 49ers’ offense will be as sharp. Ka’imi Fairbairn also moves down because of a tough, outdoor matchup with the Steelers. 

WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

Overall, there’s no reason to make any drastic moves with your kicker. If he hasn’t gotten many opportunities, they will likely come soon. If he’s on a hot streak, ride it for as long as you can. Look for indoor games, and pay close to attention to the weather reports so you can avoid any overly windy/rainy situations. If you do that, you’ll be able to handle anything.

We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

RankPlayer
1Justin Tucker, BAL vs. KC
2Greg Zuerlein, DAL @ SEA
3Harrison Butker, KC @ BAL
4Wil Lutz, NO vs. GB
5Joey Slye, CAR @ LAC
6Michael Badgley, LAC vs. CAR
7Younghoe Koo, ATL vs. CHI
8Dan Bailey, MIN vs. TEN
9Matt Prater, DET @ ARZ
10Mason Crosby, GB @ NO
11Zane Gonzalez, ARZ vs. DET
12Chris Boswell, PIT vs. HOU
13Rodrigo Blankenship, IND vs. NYJ
14Ryan Succop, TB @ DEN
15Brandon McManus, DEN vs. TB
16Jake Elliott, PHI vs. CIN
17Nick Folk, NE vs. LV
18Robbie Gould, SF @ NYG
19Stephen Gostkowski, TEN @ MIN
20Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU @ PIT
21Jason Myers, SEA vs. DAL
22Josh Lambo, JAX vs. MIA
23Cairo Santos, CHI @ ATL
24Sam Sloman, LAR @ BUF
25Daniel Carlson, LV @ NE
26Jason Sanders, MIA @ JAX
27Cody Parkey, CLE vs. WAS
28Dustin Hopkins, WAS @ CLE
29Randy Bullock, CIN @ PHI
30Tyler Bass, BUF vs. LAR
31Graham Gano NYG vs. SF
32Sam Ficken, NYJ @ IND

