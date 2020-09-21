Watch Below Deck Season 8’s Dramatic First Look

Originally from Tampa, Florida, Rachel Hargrove is a cosmopolitan yacht chef with an extensive repertoire of culinary skills.

Although predominantly self-taught, Rachel attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy. After spending time in Thailand, Japan, India, and Italy to expand her craft, Rachel revels in her wide range of cuisines—from molecular gastronomy to gluten-free pasta, she is unphased by almost any charter guest preference sheet.

A talented and experienced chef, Rachel admits her demanding professionalism can be polarizing to others. No matter their opinion, Rachel is always sure to stand her ground on deck.