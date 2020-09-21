WandaVision First Trailer Details And Easter Eggs



Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be



In the comics, Wanda and Vision have twin boys, Billy and Tommy. The entire storyline surrounding the twins is massive in Wanda/Scarlet Witch’s comic book history, and this will be a HUGE turning point for the character in the MCU. Also, Doctor Strange is involved in the twins’ lives, so this will likely connect WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.