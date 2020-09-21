Vivica A. Fox Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Actress Vivica A. Fox has revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

She will now be unable to hit the red carpet for their Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” she said in a message.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”

Brad Goreski and Nina Parker have been named as her replacements as hosts of Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards.

We wish Vivica a safe and speedy recovery.