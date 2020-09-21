Victoria records 11 new cases and two deaths, raising hope of early lockdown end.

Updated modelling could mean Melbourne has some restrictions eased earlier than planned, however Mr Andrews did not make any promises today.

He said the modelling underpinning Melbourne’s roadmap out of lockdown would soon be replaced by “actual experience” data.

COVID-19 testing in Victoria dropped to 7000 in the past hours.

Mr Andrews urged vigilance and a willingness to hang tough, but the mood among his team of advisors appeared optimistic.

“This is not just a good day, this is a great day,” he said, reflecting on two consecutive days of very low case numbers.

“We are seeing these numbers come down. This strategy is working. All of us have to stay the course.

“If we do not stay the course, if we let our frustrations get the better of us, then there is an underlying fragility to this and that is just the nature of this virus.”

The rolling 14-day average in Melbourne has dropped to 34.4 and just 1.6 in regional Victoria.

Of the state’s five new cases related to outbreaks, one was linked to Opal Aged Care Hobsons Bay, another was linked to Australian Meat Group, one was connected to Baptcare Wyndham and two were linked to Embracia Moonee Valley Aged Care.

A general view of Lygon Street Carlton, on September 16, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Today’s total is the lowest number in almost three months, after the second wave surged through the state.

On June 15, Victoria recorded nine cases.

There are no new cases in Casey area where a family outbreak totals 43, however the cluster now encompasses seven households.

The total number of Australians who have died of coronavirus has risen to 851, with 763 of those fatalities in Victoria.

Today’s deaths included one woman in her 80s and a woman aged in her 100s.

One of the fatalities was linked to an aged care outbreak.

Mr Andrews confirmed there are 92 Victorians in hospital, including six patients critically unwell in intensive care, with three on ventilators.

Among the 657 active cases are 79 healthcare workers.

The goal, he said, was to get Victoria into a position where SA and NSW “have got confidence that we don’t pose a risk”.

Victoria’s latest coronavirus outbreaks

Outbreaks with the highest number of active cases:

• 28 active cases are currently linked to the Casey community outbreak (total cases: 43)

• 10 active cases are currently linked to Footscray Hospital (total cases: 16)

• Seven active cases are currently linked to Alfred Hospital (total cases: 8)

• Five active cases are currently linked to Wydinia Kindergarten (total cases: 16)

School camps for kids in regional Victoria

In good news for kids starved of contact with friends, camps will recommence for schools in regional Victoria when Term 4 kicks off.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said school camps delivered $134 million of economic activity in regional communities across the state.

He said camps will be conducted in a “COVID safe way” with regular cleaning.

Camps will recommence for schools in regional Victoria when Term 4 kicks off. (Getty)

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth said Victoria appeared well on the way towards single digit case numbers.

“The numbers are continuing to improve,” he told Today .

Dr Coatsworth said a total of just 25 new cases over two days in Victoria “will no doubt be taken into account” by Premier Andrews if an adjustment of the roadmap is looming.