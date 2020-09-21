Vanessa Bryant Denies Kicking Her Mother Out: ‘It’s More Than Painful’

WENN/Apega

In a statement, the widow of Kobe Bryant claims that her mother purposely removed all the things she bought for her to make it look like Vanessa is the bad guy.

–

Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence after her mother, Sofia Laine, claimed that she kicked her out after Kobe Bryant‘s death. In a statement she issued on Monday, September 21, the mom of four denied all the allegations directed at her as she expressed how shocked she was to see her mother making such claims in public.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and house that were not in her name,” Vanessa said, claiming that her mother purposely removed all the things that she bought for her to make it look like Vanessa is the bad guy.

She continued, “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and out the furniture away to make it look like she doesn’t have support.” Contrary to what her mother said, Vanessa also claimed that she still supported her financially even after Kobe’s death. However, her mother “has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.”

Vanessa added in her statement, “Now I see what is important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

Sofia previously sat down with Univision reporter Dave Valadez to accuse Vanessa of kicking her out the house and demanding that she return the car that she used. “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” so she said at the time while wiping away her tears.

This claim sure came as a surprise, considering that previous reports stated Sofia had been Vanessa’s “rock” following the death of Kobe and their daughter Gianna. “[Vanessa] is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source said at the time. “Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”