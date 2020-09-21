Vanderpump Rules’ Jax and Brittany Expecting Their First Child

Brittany and Jax aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars share baby news. Lala Kent recently shared she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. Over the weekend, she revealed they were having a daughter.

Former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and fiancé Beau Clarke were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in June.

That same month, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the reality TV show after former cast member Faith Stowers opened up about her alleged experience as the only Black woman on the Bravo series.

During season six of VPR, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith. After Bravo cut ties with Stassi and Kristen, Brittany took to social media to defend herself from critics who claimed she played a part in Faith’s negative experience on the show.

“I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair,” Brittany wrote in June. “I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did. If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”

Also, around that time, former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee accused Jax of not wanting to film with her because she’s a transgender woman. Jax has yet to publicly address the allegations.