Uzo Aduba Reveals How She Is Celebrating Her 2020 Emmys Win

Sunday, Sept. 21 marked the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, and all of the biggest stars in television were honored for their amazing achievements. E! News’ Erin Lim caught up with Mrs. America actress Uzo Aduba after her exciting win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie—and she spilled on how she plans to celebrate the big achievement.

“Well, you know what? Thank you FX Hulu because they sent over this party kit,” she revealed. “Like a toast, some champagne, snacks. That will be broken, trust and believe, the minute I’m done here.”

As for where she is planning on putting her brand new trophy? She confessed, “I don’t know, because to be honest with you, I will have to find a place.”

Aduba was one of the most surprised winners of the night and was visibly still in a little bit of shock when talking to Lim. Surprise or not, the star was feeling the love from the Academy and couldn’t be more grateful for the honor.