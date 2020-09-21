Unnamed player dropped from French Open field after positive COVID test

Per an Associated Press (h/t ESPN) report, an unnamed woman was dropped from the French Open field on Monday after she tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the start of qualifying for the main draw. That person is isolating for a minimum of seven days.

Qualifying begins on Tuesday, with matches in the main draw set to begin Sept. 27.

On Sunday, the tournament withdrew five players from qualifying after two tested positive for the virus and another three were exposed to a coach who tested positive.

The French Tennis Federation announced last Thursday that the Roland Garros site will have a reduced capacity of 5,000 spectators per day for the French Open because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was previously hoped that up to 11,500 fans could attend daily sessions.