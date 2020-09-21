Trump designates NYC “anarchist jurisdiction,” threatens to revoke $7 billion in funding for cash-strapped city

The streets of New York may appear relatively peaceful, but according to the Trump administration, the city is in the throws of anarchy. The Department of Justice has deemed it an “anarchist jurisdiction” and threatened to take away a number of federal grants that amount to more than $7 billion—7.5% of the city’s projected total revenue—leaving the cash-strapped, former coronavirus epicenter in dire straits.

The move comes less than two months before the presidential election, which Trump has attempted to frame around “law and order,” claiming that without his leadership the country could turn to anarchy.

Attorney general William Barr justified his decision Monday morning by citing an increase in gun violence, NYPD budget cuts, and decisions not to prosecute some protesters earlier in the summer. He also designated Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon as “anarchist jurisdictions.”

“We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens,” Barr said in a statement. The move comes less than three weeks after Trump issued a five-page memo to the Department of Justice asking that these “lawless zones” be cut off from federal funding.

“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities,” he said, giving Barr two weeks to compile a public list of cities and director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought one month to provide guidance “to the heads of agencies on restricting eligibility of or otherwise disfavoring, to the maximum extent permitted by law, anarchist jurisdictions in the receipt of Federal grants.” The President did not specify how federal grants were being spent by these cities in ways that permit anarchy.

Both New York City and New York state have threatened to sue the federal government over the designation, calling it unlawful and unconstitutional. New York currently uses money provided by federal grants for its core programs, including public housing, social services, Medicaid, health, homeland security, and education.

Staten Island congressman Max Rose, who is critical of both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Trump, said earlier this month that revoking funding would hurt the NYPD and lead to the opposite of what was intended.

“With this order, President Trump is joining Mayor de Blasio in defunding the police. It was wrong then and it’s wrong now. I don’t care whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, I will not sit back if you’re putting my constituents at risk by playing politics,” he wrote in a statement.

New York City is currently facing an $8 billion revenue gap and is struggling with a decrease in tourism, millions working remotely or unemployed, and a projected third of its 230,000 small businesses closing for good. The city already slashed $5 billion from its budget this June. New York state also faces a $30 billion budget deficit over the next two years.

“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said in response to threats of the order earlier this month.

