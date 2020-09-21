Toronto and Vancouver now joined by two more Canadian cities with ‘overvalued’ homes

Article content continued

Canada’s central bank slashed the benchmark interest rate to 0.25 per cent in March, as the pandemic took hold, from 1.75 per cent in January.



In its quarterly assessments, the agency considers overheating (when sales greatly outpace new listings), price acceleration, overvaluation and overbuilding (when the inventory of unsold housing is significantly above normal levels). Prices are rated overvalued after comparing them to factors such as personal disposable income, population and interest rates.

The agency’s first quarter assessment, released earlier this year, showed overheating and price acceleration remained in Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver, and in the resale markets of Montréal and Moncton. CMHC cited overbuilding in Edmonton, Calgary and Regina. Vulnerability, or imbalances in the housing market, were deemed low in Ottawa, Winnipeg and the Maritimes. The Canadian market as a whole was also rated moderate in vulnerability then.

More to come…