Tom Hardy May Be Announced as the New James Bond This Year

WENN

Words are the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actor has been set to replace Daniel Craig in the next 007 movie after he expressed interest in making a Bond film with Christopher Nolan.

–

Tom Hardy‘s name has once again surfaced in the talks about who is going to be next James Bond. Over the weekend, report emerged that the 43-year-old Brit has been set to replace Daniel Craig in an upcoming 007 movie.

According to The Vulcan Reporter, the plan was for the “Venom” star to be announced as the new Bond in November in line with the release of “No Time to Die“. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has affected people’s response to theatrical releases, it’s likely that the announcement is pushed back to early 2021 if “No Time to Die” is delayed again.

Though Hardy has long been linked to rumors of possible Craig replacement, the latest casting speculation doesn’t seem to have a strong base so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, the Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” has several times spoken about the possibility of him becoming the next MI6 agent.

“That conversation (playing James Bond) will never happen until they’re ready to move into new pastures. I think every boy wants to play James Bond to a certain degree!” he admitted to In:Demand Showbiz back in 2015.

Two years later, he hinted that he was keen to play Bond, but didn’t want to jinx things by discussing it too much. “If I mention it, it’s gone,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017. “You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one.”

He also expressed interest in making a 007 movie with Christopher Nolan, who directed him in “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises”. “Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing!” he said about the possibility to Nolan taking over the 007 franchise. “Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”