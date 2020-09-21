Today at Apple and Girls Who Code hosting virtual Sisterhood Story Sessions in October

Today at Apple will host a week of virtual sessions this October to celebrate Day of the Girl, an international observance that recognizes the challenges girls face and promotes empowerment. The online creative sessions are a collaboration with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that equips young women with the technology skills they need to succeed.

From October 5-11, Sisterhood Story Sessions will share insight from female artists, influencers, musicians, and more. The events will take young creatives on a journey of artistic expression as they create their own Sisterhood Stories.

In a series of Art Labs, attendees are invited to turn a photo of a girl, woman, or community that has their back into an animated work of art using Keynote for iPhone or iPad. American Sign Language interpreters will be present.

Six sessions will include special guests with their own Sisterhood Stories to share:

Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Girls Who Code first collaborated in 2019 to help teach the Swift programming language to girls in grades 6-12. Today at Apple moved from in-store to online this year due to the pandemic, hosting numerous virtual sessions including art lessons for Chicago, music industry insight for London, and fun Apple Camp sessions for kids during summer. To sign up for a virtual Sisterhood Story Session, visit Apple’s Eventbrite page.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: