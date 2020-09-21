TikTok Partners Up With Oracle and Walmart to Dodge U.S. Ban Enforced by Donald Trump

WENN

The move, which has now been approved by the White House, is made public after Department of Commerce said it would issue an order barring its citizens from downloading the app from app stores.

TikTok won’t be banned in the U.S. after bosses agreed to partner with Oracle and Walmart for a new deal.

On Friday (September 18), officials from America’s Department of Commerce said it would issue an order barring U.S. citizens from downloading the video-sharing app, which has become a sensation with teens and celebrities, as well as messaging service WeChat.

The order was set to ban the apps from app stores on all platforms, “to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

In a bid to combat the move, enforced by President Donald Trump, bosses at TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, agreed a partnership with Oracle to divest its U.S. operations – a deal that has now been approved by the White House.

“As a part of this agreement, TikTok will run on the Oracle Cloud and Oracle will become a minority investor in TikTok Global,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz in a statement this weekend.

“Oracle will quickly deploy, rapidly scale, and operate TikTok systems in the Oracle Cloud. We are a hundred per cent confident in our ability to deliver a highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to TikTok’s American users, and users throughout the world. This greatly improved security and guaranteed privacy will enable the continued rapid growth of the TikTok user community to benefit all stakeholders.”

After the deal was approved, the interim head of TikTok, Vanessa Pappas, released a message on Instagram, reassuring users about the company’s future.

“We’re humbled and grateful for your continued support! And we are excited to confirm that we aren’t going anywhere!” the message reads. “TikTok will remain a home for each and every one of you. So keep on sharing these daily moments that bring us all laughter and joy. #WeAreTikTok and we are just getting started!”