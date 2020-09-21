The US is number one…in blockchain patents By Cointelegraph

The US is number one…in blockchain patents



Despite Chinese firm Alibaba (NYSE:) filing the most patents so far this year, the United States still takes the lead as the country with the most blockchain patents, a Sept. 17 report from intellectual property consultancy KISSPatent said.

IBM (NYSE:) and Alibaba hold the most blockchain patents. Alibaba has filed more than 200 patents while IBM filed a little over 100. But other U.S.-based companies like Bank of America (NYSE:) and Mastercard (NYSE:) have also filed several patent applications bumping up the total for the U.S. According to KISSPatent, more blockchain patents have been filed in the first half of 2020 than all of 2019.

