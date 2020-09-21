The U.S. election is fast approaching, and it could have a huge impact on investor portfolios

Article content continued

Looking out longer-term, we believe Biden and the Democrats would offer more stability when it comes to global trade and immigration. This would be great news for investors positioned in countries and regions that are large trade partners with the U.S., including Canada, Mexico and EAFE. Perhaps this helps explains why the Euro has recently rallied against the U.S. dollar.

Should Trump win, continued low taxes and market friendly policies in the midst of a recession would be a positive for stocks. That said, we do worry about his wildcard factor and the potential for more unexpected surprises that could disrupt U.S. markets, such as the mishandling of the ongoing pandemic. Also, if Main Street’s economic position doesn’t improve and the inequality gap continues to widen, there could be further instability.

Finally, the Trump government’s anti-trade positioning isn’t good for international economies and we believe could lead to more of the same tech-heavy oligopolistic growth among the FANG stocks and other tech giants.

For Canadian investors, we think the safer bet is to trim back one’s U.S. weightings ahead of the election, which probably should be done anyway given that region’s outperformance this year, and rebalance abroad into EAFE and emerging markets.

Before deciding whether to reallocate some of this back into the Canadian market, we are facing the potential for our own election this fall and therefore recommend undertaking the same kind of analysis as to potential outcomes and impacts here. This would be especially prudent if this week’s Throne Speech does indeed contain spending measures of the scale that has been rumoured in recent days. Those could create an entirely different set of risky scenarios that Canadian investors will have to deal with.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.