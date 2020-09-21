‘The Borgias’ Star Francois Arnaud Goes Public With His Bisexuality

WENN

The 35-year-old actor has come clean about his bisexuality, insisting he’s ‘not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.’

Canadian actor Francois Arnaud has come out as bisexual in a revealing new Instagram post.

The 35-year-old “The Borgias” star took to social media on Sunday (20Sep20), explaining he had been struggling over how to tell friends about his sexual preferences.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself – for the ten-thousandth time – how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” he wrote.

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f-king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”

Arnaud went on to state that silence perpetuates stereotypes, “making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist.”

“No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations,” he added. “So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”

He ended the statement by wishing followers a “Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday.”