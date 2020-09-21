The ‘500 home run club’ quiz

He may be two decades into his MLB career, but Albert Pujols is still making history. On Saturday, the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer hit home runs No. 661 and 662, giving him sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list. The three-time NL MVP is 35 dingers away from fourth place and 38 away from becoming just the fourth player all time to hit 700 homers. At his current pace, Pujols would likely reach 700 during the 2022 MLB season.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In MLB history, 27 players have hit 500 or more home runs over the span of their careers. So with that in mind, how many sluggers from this exclusive baseball fraternity can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!