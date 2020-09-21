Tennis news | Italian Open prize money, Novak Djokovic vs Simona Halep ‘petty’ 10 euro difference

A measly 10 euros. It may be the pettiest short-changing in tennis history.

The Italian Open, with the gun of COVID-19 pointed at its head, corrected a massive pay discrepancy this year when it reworked prize money across both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Last year, Rafael Nadal earned 958,055 euros ($A1.56 million) as the men’s champion, nearly double the prize money given to women’s winner Karolina Pliskova (523,858 euros, $A855,455).

With coronavirus smashing the bottom lines of tournaments, the Rome event this year gave 205,200 euros ($A334,872) to men’s winner Novak Djokovic and 205,190 euros ($A334,847) to women’s champion Simona Halep.

Yes – Italian Open organisers really dudded Halep by 10 euros, rather than have genuine equal prize money for men and women.

New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg called out the bizarre move, branding it an example of lingering “pettiness … inequality … fragile masculinity and misogyny” in a sport that prides itself on providing an equal platform for men and women.

The Grand Slams – The Australian, French and US Opens, plus Wimbledon – have been at the forefront of equal prize money. The looming Roland Garros major will again provide equal cheques, starting with 1.6 million euros ($A2.6 million) for the winner.

Regular tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours have been more of a law unto themselves and inequality remains entrenched in some cases, with Rome a high-profile offender.

The Italian Open is slightly different in terms of grading on the ATP and WTA Tours; the men’s is a Masters 1000 event (1000 ranking points for the winner), while the women’s is a Premier 5 (900 ranking points). Still, the prize money discrepancy was glaring in the past and remained in place further down the food chain in this year’s tournament.

Rome finalists received 150,000 euros ($A244,725) in both events, yet things nosedived from the semi-finals downwards. Men’s semi-finalists got 100,000 euros against 80,000 for the women, while quarter-final pay plummeted to old ratios; 75,000 euros against 37,910 euros. Things only got worse: 61,000 euros against 19,355 euros for the third round, 37,490 euros against 13,745 euros for the second round and 21,190 euros against 9,000 euros for the first round.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Italian Open final win. (Getty)

Simona Halep celebrates her Italian Open final win. (Getty)

The WTA Finals took a rare leap ahead last year, offering a staggering $US14 million ($A19.4 million) in prizemoney after relocating to Shenzhen, China. The champion’s cheque, won by Australian Ash Barty, was the biggest in tennis history: $US4.42 million ($A6.4 million at the time).

The 2020 WTA Finals were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s ATP Finals carried prize money of ‘just’ $US9 million. After predictable hand-wringing, the ATP announced that its finals for this year would be worth $US15 million.

The ATP Finals are still scheduled for London in mid-November, behind closed doors without fans. As with all tournaments amid the pandemic, a prize money reduction is likely but has not yet been announced.