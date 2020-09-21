Tamar Braxton’s Ex David Adefeso Spotted With Alleged Side Chick After Split

WENN

According to a source close to the Nigerian businessman, his affair with the mystery woman is the real reason why he and the ‘All the Way Home’ singer parted ways.

David Adefeso wasted no time jumping into a new relationship following his split from Tamar Braxton. The Nigerian native was recently spotted aboard a cruise with a mysterious woman and several male friends, sparking speculations that he might have moved on from the reality TV star.

In some photos obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, David could be seen lying on a boat with his rumored girlfriend sitting close to him. The businessman kept things simple and casual in an all-white outfit that included a T-shirt and shorts, while his female companion sported a loose dress while covering her head with a straw hat.

However, according to the gossip site, the mystery woman David brought along to his cruise trip is more than just a girlfriend. A source close to him alleged that the two have been dating before and during the time he and Tamar were still in a relationship. His affair with the said lady was said to be the real reason why Tamar and David called it quits.

Furthermore, the insider added that David is now using “newfound fame” to “raise his own profile and his business.” David was also reportedly lying “on Tamar and accused her of hitting him, just to make himself out to be the victim,” with the source claiming that “there are photos and a video” to prove that.

Tamar and David split earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for their breakup to turn nasty after the latter filed for restraining order against Tamar amid domestic violence concerns. The singer has since denied the claims as she accused her ex of being the one who attacked her during an altercation. It was also said that David told Tamar that they are going to end up in a “murder-suicide.”