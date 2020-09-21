Tamar Braxton has had a rough few months to say the least. With a seemingly suicide attempt, rumors of a tumultuous relationship with David Adefeso, and issue with the WEtv network–things just haven’t been easy for the songstress. Today, she posted a message on Instagram claiming a “second chance,” while thanking God for her life.

In a heartfelt message, she wrote, “God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason,” she expressed. “You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light,” the mother-of-one added.

She also went on to say that she has “put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself.” She also added that she’s allowed herself “to stay in toxic situations including work environments.”

Tamar spoke on mental health and stated, “I have been battling mental health for some time now, and let me tell y’all is not a joke.” Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy.”

View this post on Instagram #TamarBraxton writes heartfelt message—thanking God, speaking about self love, mental health, & second chances. "For now on it's me vs. me."

The 43-year-old went on to speak about “Black women” being “unvalued” and unprotected.”

“I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave of the industry.”

In closing, she added, “For now on it’s me vs ms.”

Good to see Tamar Braxton working on herself. Healing is a never-ending process.

The post Tamar Braxton Speaks On Mental Health, Second Chances, & More In Heartfelt Instagram Message appeared first on The Shade Room.