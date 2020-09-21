Storm Reid’s Reaction To Zendaya’s Emmy Win Is So Cute

We all deserve a friend like Storm.

As you may already know, last night Zendaya became the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.


She’s also only the second Black woman to win the award, following Viola Davis in 2015.

Many people, celebs included, were rightfully excited for this monumental moment.

So happy for you @Zendaya!! Your performance in #Euphoria is outstanding 🌟💯🙌🏼 https://t.co/gJkJokTRt5

But none were as excited as her on-screen sister Storm Reid:

Even her dog couldn’t look away from Zendaya’s acceptance speech.

If you needed a reminder, Storm plays Gia in Euphoria, who is Rue’s younger sister.

Needless to say, this win made Storm’s entire night/week/year.

But she just didn’t wait around all night to hype Zendaya up, she had been doing it from the moment she saw her step out for the awards, like a good friend does!

Congrats on your big win Zendaya! We all deserve someone like Storm in our lives, cheering us on every step of the way.

