Storm Reid’s Reaction To Zendaya’s Emmy Win Is So Cute

We all deserve a friend like Storm.
As you may already know, last night Zendaya became the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.
Many people, celebs included, were rightfully excited for this monumental moment.
But none were as excited as her on-screen sister Storm Reid:
Even her dog couldn’t look away from Zendaya’s acceptance speech.
If you needed a reminder, Storm plays Gia in Euphoria, who is Rue’s younger sister.
Needless to say, this win made Storm’s entire night/week/year.
But she just didn’t wait around all night to hype Zendaya up, she had been doing it from the moment she saw her step out for the awards, like a good friend does!
Congrats on your big win Zendaya! We all deserve someone like Storm in our lives, cheering us on every step of the way.
