Soccer Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Auburn Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Georgia forward Abby Boyan, a junior forward from Spring Lake, N.J., played a full 90 minutes and scored the lone-goal in Georgia’s win over South Carolina in the season opener. This is the first time Georgia has beaten South Carolina since 2014. She took three shots, tied for the most in the game of any player.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Texas A,amp;M goalkeeper Shantel Hutton, a sophomore from Duluth, Ga., recorded six saves on the road at Ole Miss for the ninth shutout of her career. The six saves were the most among any SEC goalkeeper who recorded a shutout the opening weekend of the season.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, a freshman from West Chester, Ohio, became Auburn’s first true freshman to start in goal in the season opener since Amy Howard in 2009. She held Mississippi State scoreless in the run of play with the lone goal allowed coming on a penalty kick. Prohaska made a league-high eight saves, defending a total of 19 shots.