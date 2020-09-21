Snooker live stream: How to watch the European Masters

The 2020/21 snooker season is underway and the European Masters is scheduled to take place this week from the Marshal Arena in Milton Keynes. Follow our snooker live stream guide and easily watch every frame of the European Masters online.

Delays due to the coronavirus pandemic caused scheduling problems during the 2019/20 season and, due to the ongoing health crisis, the first eight events of this season will be played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, including the European Masters as well as the English Open and Championship League.

Neil Robertson is the defending champion after defeating Zhou Yuelong 9–0 in last season’s final in Dornbirn, Austria back in February 2020. The Aussie will be defending the title against the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Ding Junhui, among others, in the second ranking event of the season. He takes on Akani Songsermsawad of Thailand in the opening matchup.

The European Masters will be played as best-of-nine frames until the semi-finals, where it changes to best-of-eleven, followed by the final which will be best-of-seventeen frames. The winner stands to take home £80,000 in prize money and get one step closer to banking the BetVictor European Series bonus.

The week-long tournament is set to be an interesting one with the top 49 players in the world rankings among the 128-strong line-up. Read on for full details on how to get a snooker live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Snooker European Masters: Where and when?

As always, all eyes will be on the Marshal Arena in Milton Keynes, England for the European Masters. Play takes place from Monday, September 21 through Sunday, September 27.

There will be extensive coverage over the week. Exact start times can vary but play at the Marshal Arena will typically be going on between the hours of 10am and 10pm BST. Round 1 begins at 2:30pm BST on September 21.

Watch the Snooker European Masters online from outside your country

We have details of all the international broadcasters of the European Masters further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the snooker live but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

