Should I get a PS4 Pro in 2020 before the PS5 comes out?

Best answer: This depends heavily on if you’re planning on buying a PS5 at launch. If you are considering getting a PS5 as soon as it launches, getting a PS4 Pro right now doesn’t make much sense. However, if you’re looking to wait, the PS4 Pro is a great option. A lot of games will be released on both new and old consoles at the beginning of the new generation, so you won’t miss out.
Enjoy tons of games now
With the PS5 launching in just a couple of months, investing in a current-generation console should only be done if you’re content with waiting a bit for the next-gen platforms. If you weren’t able to secure a PS5 preorder or would rather wait for more games to release, the PS4 Pro is a great option, as there’s tons of incredible games to play on the system now, with more planned, including both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West.
While the hype for new consoles is always high as we get closer to the official launch, the PlayStation 5 is proving pretty hard to secure, with preorders for the system causing chaos for those looking to pick one up. With that in mind, it might be smarter to wait a bit until more are produced, and if you’re someone who doesn’t need to have all of the newer pieces of technology, Sony still has you covered, as the PlayStation 4 features some of the best exclusives video games this generation has to offer.
A more technical standpoint
The PlayStation 4 Pro is a good machine. It isn’t the most innovative console, but it was a step in the right direction with an increase in power and was the first from Sony to offer 4K streaming. It also offered several small upgrades over the Slim. The PS4 Pro is the best option for people who want PlayStation games right now and don’t mind paying over $300 for a sytem, but the PlayStation 4 Slim is a good way to save even more money if you don’t care too much about 4K graphics.
The PS4 Slim can be found for around $300 now, although that may drop a bit once the PS5 officially launches. Something to also keep in mind is that Sony has expressed its intention to make the PS5 backward-compatible, with the company recently stating that the overwhelming majority of PS4 games will work on PlayStation 5. If it follows through with this, those games you pick up now will work on the PS5 once you upgrade to the next gen.
Where do I stand?
I’ve never bought a next gen console during its first year. This year might be the first time and that is purely for work. My theory is, despite best efforts with testing and quality control, the first year of a new gen console always has the most kinks to work out in the system. Whether it’s the red ring of death on the Xbox 360 or the red line on PS4, systems have unexpected issues.
Sure a good warranty will cover those problems while companies work it out, but I would rather avoid that headache. If you have the extra money now to pick up your first Sony console or if you are upgrading, you might as well get a strong and stable PS4 Pro. You can always trade in for a discount on a PS5 once the price comes down from the original retail listing.
I never enjoy preaching my opinions as if they are best for everybody, so before I began writing this I touched base with a few coworkers to get their thoughts. The consensus was that it entirely depends on if you have the funds for a new gen console.
If you have a PS4 already and $400-$500 for a new PS5, save it and get the PS5. The system will be partially backward compatible so all your games should still work and it would be an even bigger upgrade than getting a PS4 Pro. There will also be a lot of games that are being released on both the PS4 and the PS5, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
However, if you don’t have a PlayStation yet or if the price of a new console seems too much, then get the PS4 Pro. The price of the Pro should drop as the launch of PS5 approaches, which would make it an even better deal. The system is good and the enhanced graphics look amazing on the available games.
Shop smart and don’t overextend. Either PS4 option is the more affordable and practical option right now but the PS5 will be great if Sony can pull it off.
Waiting for November 12
