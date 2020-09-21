Should I get a PS4 Pro in 2020 before the PS5 comes out?

Best answer: This depends heavily on if you’re planning on buying a PS5 at launch. If you are considering getting a PS5 as soon as it launches, getting a PS4 Pro right now doesn’t make much sense. However, if you’re looking to wait, the PS4 Pro is a great option. A lot of games will be released on both new and old consoles at the beginning of the new generation, so you won’t miss out.

Enjoy tons of games now

With the PS5 launching in just a couple of months, investing in a current-generation console should only be done if you’re content with waiting a bit for the next-gen platforms. If you weren’t able to secure a PS5 preorder or would rather wait for more games to release, the PS4 Pro is a great option, as there’s tons of incredible games to play on the system now, with more planned, including both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West.

While the hype for new consoles is always high as we get closer to the official launch, the PlayStation 5 is proving pretty hard to secure, with preorders for the system causing chaos for those looking to pick one up. With that in mind, it might be smarter to wait a bit until more are produced, and if you’re someone who doesn’t need to have all of the newer pieces of technology, Sony still has you covered, as the PlayStation 4 features some of the best exclusives video games this generation has to offer.

A more technical standpoint

The PlayStation 4 Pro is a good machine. It isn’t the most innovative console, but it was a step in the right direction with an increase in power and was the first from Sony to offer 4K streaming. It also offered several small upgrades over the Slim. The PS4 Pro is the best option for people who want PlayStation games right now and don’t mind paying over $300 for a sytem, but the PlayStation 4 Slim is a good way to save even more money if you don’t care too much about 4K graphics.

The PS4 Slim can be found for around $300 now, although that may drop a bit once the PS5 officially launches. Something to also keep in mind is that Sony has expressed its intention to make the PS5 backward-compatible, with the company recently stating that the overwhelming majority of PS4 games will work on PlayStation 5. If it follows through with this, those games you pick up now will work on the PS5 once you upgrade to the next gen.

Where do I stand?