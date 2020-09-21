SEC Cross Country Notebook: Opening Weekend

SEC Staff

The 2020 SEC cross country season began this past weekend with 11 schools competing in three different meets.

Florida was the first team to compete, running in the Mountain Dew Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida men’s team placed third in the 8k race, while Ethan Geiger paced the team with a third-place finish and a time of 25:08.18. The Gators received a did-not-place (DNP) designation in the women’s 6k with only four runners competing. Payton Capes-Davis was Florida’s top female finisher in the 6k with a time of 22:02.21.

Five SEC schools competed in the Commodores Classic Saturday morning in Nashville. The Kentucky men placed first in the 8k race, followed by Missouri, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Auburn. The Wildcats had three of the top-four finishers, led by freshman Matt Duvall (24:34.5). Dylan Allen finished second in 24:36.6. Three of the top-four overall finishers were freshmen.

Kentucky also won the women’s 6k, finished ahead of Alabama, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Auburn. Five Wildcats placed in the top-10, led by Jenna Gearing (21:23.7). Alabama sophomore Jami Reed won the women’s race in 20:57.5.

Five SEC schools competed in the SEC Preview Meet Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. The Arkansas men finished first, followed by Ole Miss, Texas A,amp;M and LSU. Five Razorbacks were among the top- finishers, led by Emmanuel Cheboson (17:24.9). Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo won the men’s 6k in 17:23.3.

The Arkansas women won the 5k, finishing ahead of Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A,amp;M. Five Razorbacks finished in the top-five, including winner Taylor Ewert with a time of 16:53.7.

Georgia and South Carolina were slated to run in the Bulldog Invitational Thursday in Athens, Ga., but the competition was canceled due to expectation of inclement weather.