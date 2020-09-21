SEC and OCC issue first detailed guidance on cryptocurrencies backed by fiat currencies, saying national banks can provide services to stablecoin issuers in US (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Isaac Novak
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:

SEC and OCC issue first detailed guidance on cryptocurrencies backed by fiat currencies, saying national banks can provide services to stablecoin issuers in US  —  The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has published fresh guidance, officially clarifying national banks …

