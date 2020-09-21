Seattle star Quandre Diggs ejected for ‘putrid hit’ in victory over New England Patriots

Seattle safety Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter for an ‘ugly’ helmet-to-helmet hit on New England’s N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots decided to gamble on fourth-and-3 from the Seattle 30 whenNew England quarterback Cam Newton connected with Harry on a slant route.

Quandre Diggs (No.37) lines up the Patriots’ N’Keal Harry. (NBC)

The rookie was immediately hit by Diggs in a violent collision that snapped Harry’s head backward.

Multiple flags were thrown and after a few minutes of deliberation, referee Craig Wrolstad announced Diggs had been ejected.

Diggs stomped off the field, angry at the officials for the ejection while Harry was momentarily dazed then got up and returned to the Patriots’ huddle after getting the first down.

The drive ended with Newton’s 1-yard touchdown run that gave New England a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

In the end, Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play as the Seahawks held off the Patriots 35-30.

Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.

Newton and the Patriots reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career.

Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line and Seattle’s sideline erupted in celebration.

Newton was excellent in his first road game with the Patriots throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for another 47 yards, but couldn’t get the last three feet to give New England a victory.