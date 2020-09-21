Scott Disick Sends Heartwarming Message to Sofia Richie on Rosh Hashanah

WENN

In related news, the ‘Flip It Like Disick’ star takes to his Instagram account to share a picture of his son Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, sporting mohawk haircut.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie might have ended their romantic relationship, but it seemed like there were no hard feelings between them. The “Flip It Like Disick” star sent support to Sofia as she celebrated Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year celebration, over the weekend.

In honor of the celebration, the 22-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 21 to share a stunning picture of herself. The photo featured the daughter of Lionel Richie posing by the stairs while donning a beige pantsuit and a black turtleneck.

“Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit,” so Sofia captioned the snap. Scott apparently caught wind of the post and left a gushing comment underneath it, writing, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” which translated to, “Have a good and sweet year.”

Fans, meanwhile, were shocked after finding out that Sofia is Jewish. “did she spend RH at his house or is she Jewish? I’m confused,” one fan wondered. Another fan added, “I know Scott is Jewish. I didn’t know that Sofia was.”

In related news, Scott took to his Instagram account to show off his son Reign’s edgy hairstyle. The 5-year-old child, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, sported a mohawk hairstyle which the 37-year-old star dubbed “Covid cuts.”

Upon seeing the picture, some fans talked about Kourtney’s possible reaction to the bold haircut. “How’s Kourtney’s reaction over this cut??” one asked, while someone else suggested that “Kourtney’s gonna have a little melt down.”

Prior to this, Kourtney was forced to bid farewell to her youngest son Reign’s long hair as the five-year-old had a buzzcut. While Reign looked handsome as ever, his mom appeared to be struggling to get used to seeing him without his long hair. “I am not ok,” so the 41-year-old Poosh founder captioned the snap.