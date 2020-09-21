Saints vs. Raiders live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Welcome to the NFL, Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play their first game in their new city on “Monday Night Football” — which also happens to be the 50-year anniversary of NFL’s first “MNF” game. Las Vegas will host Drew Brees and the Saints inside the nearly $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, but whether Las Vegas can secure a win in its first home game without fans in the stands remains to be seen.

As part of that endeavor, Las Vegas will likely try to establish early success for second-year running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-30 Week 1 victory against the Panthers. He should help take considerable pressure off quarterback Derek Carr.

Vegas will also be able to look for rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III. He is in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Ruggs’ presence will affect how many defenders New Orleans places in the box to stop Jacobs.

But even with Ruggs on the field, Carr might have a tough time picking apart a Saints secondary that intercepted Tom Brady twice in his Tampa Bay debut.

As for New Orleans’ offense, Drew Brees (18-for-30 passing, 160 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) will have to do without his top receiving target, Michael Thomas, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Running back Alvin Kamara may be called on to be as much of a receiving threat as a rushing threat to offset that loss.

Follow along as Sporting News tracks live scoring updates and highlights as the Saints visit the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 2 game.

Raiders vs. Saints score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Raiders 0 7 — — — Saints 10 0 — — —

Raiders vs. Saints live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

Second quarter: Saints 10, Raiders 7

9:09 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN. And now the Raiders are on the board: a 3-yard connection between Carr and fullback Alec Ingold in the flat. Nice playcall to use Waller as bait there, and it’s run to perfection.

9:08 p.m.: Carr hits Darren Waller for a couple 13-yard gains and the Raiders are knocking at the 3-yard line.

9:05 p.m.: Raiders get a couple of hard-fought third-and-1 conversions and are driving deep into Saints territory.

First quarter: Saints 10, Raiders 0

8:57 p.m.: Las Vegas gets a much-needed three-and-out after Jared Cook is called for a pass interference. Raiers will take over at their 37 with 13 seconds remaining in the quarter.

8:52 p.m.: Carr hits Bryan Edwards for a 22-yard gain but only goes backward from there after consecutive sacks. Saints take over at their 20 after the punt.

8:50 p.m.: Raiders take over at their 29, down two scores. They need to get something going here.

8:43 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN. And now the Saints have the first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium history, a 1-yard touchdown run off tackle by Kamara. They get the point-after after a couple tries due to penalties from both teams.

8:40 p.m.: Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is injured on the touchdown-saving play after running into official Sarah Thomas next to the TV cart. He appears to be OK.

8:37 p.m.: Tre’Quan Smith makes a nice catch and run for 29 yards all the way to the Las Vegas 4. They’re having no trouble moving the ball without Thomas.

8:35 p.m.: Kamara is gashing the Raiders early; he has two runs of 13 and 21 yards. The Saints are now at Las Vegas’ 35-yard line.

8:28 p.m.: The Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins sacks Carr for a loss of 14 after he tries to retreat back into the oncoming blitz. The Raiders get a little back on third-and-23, but they’ll punt on fourth-and-13. Saints to take over at their own 22.

8:26 p.m.: Now it’s the Raiders’ turn on offense.

8:24 p.m.: FIELD GOAL. And Wil Lutz makes NFL history as the first person to score inside Allegiant Stadium, with a 31-yard field goal.

8:22 p.m.: Saints drive all the way inside the 15, but a big hit from Erik Harris knocks loose a third-down converting reception from Tre’Quan Smith. Field goal attempt upcoming.

8:18 p.m.: New Orleans crosses midfield and deep into Raiders territory, all off chunk run plays. The Saints have four passes to one incompletion so far.

8:15 p.m.: And “Monday Night Football” is off. Saints will receive the ball after the Raiders defer.

Raiders vs. Saints start time

Date : Monday, Sept. 21

: Monday, Sept. 21 Kickoff time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

All “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:15 p.m. ET after Week 1, which featured a doubleheader. The “MNF” schedule will conclude in Week 16 on Dec. 28, when the Bills visit the Patriots.

