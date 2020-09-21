‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais ‘Surprised’ NeNe Leakes Left ‘RHOA’

Garcelle Beauvais, the first and only Black cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has said that she was “surprised” by the announcement of NeNe Leakes’ departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I was surprised to hear that news because, you know, I thought she was going to go back. She’s a huge part of that franchise,” she told the Extra. “But I also think… Maybe this will give her opportunities to do other things. Maybe she’ll come over to the B-H. I just think change is always good. Sometimes it’s scary, but I feel like, you know, it’s evolution.”

Garcelle wants to return to the Beverly Hills Housewives — but she says the decision is not hers to make at this time. “I had a good time… other times were harder… but you know, it’s up to Bravo… I had a good time we’ll see what happens,” she said.