‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Accused Of Running ‘Scam Starvation Company’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been under fire as several of her clients have spoken out about her fitness company — calling it a “scam starvation” program.

Teddi’s company allegedly puts you on a restrictive diet where you eat only 500 calories a day.

The backlash began when one former client wrote a testimony posted on @emilygellis Instagram account.

“I did All In just before and during Teddi’s first season. It was much smaller at this point and I communicated with her on a regular basis. No NDA, paid through Venmo. Everything over text. At this point the company was called “LA WORKOUT JUNKIE” (I think) but she changed it as the show began to air.”

They continued, “The meal plan seems to be the same and very restrictive + one hour of cardio. I of course lost weight, but the whole experience made my already complicated relationship with food even more toxic. I kept at it on and off for about 6 months, each round the fee increased”

Teddi addressed the allegations on her podcast:

“The entire reason I started All In is to help others feel good. Now when strangers on social media are reaching out to my coaches, are reaching out to clients and saying hateful things because of something they know nothing about, it hurts me.

“When I see that happiness trying to be dimmed by strangers on the internet, trying to derail other people’s happiness, it makes me feel bad for the world we live in,” she added.