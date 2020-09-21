‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Accused Of Running ‘Scam Starvation Company’

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been under fire as several of her clients have spoken out about her fitness company — calling it a “scam starvation” program.

Teddi’s company allegedly puts you on a restrictive diet where you eat only 500 calories a day.

The backlash began when one former client wrote a testimony posted on @emilygellis Instagram account. 

“I did All In just before and during Teddi’s first season. It was much smaller at this point and I communicated with her on a regular basis. No NDA, paid through Venmo. Everything over text. At this point the company was called “LA WORKOUT JUNKIE” (I think) but she changed it as the show began to air.”

