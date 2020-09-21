Report: Courtland Sutton has torn ACL

Sutton made his 2020 season debut against the Steelers after missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He was limited to just 31 snaps before injuring his knee on an interception return by Pittsburgh corner Joe Haden. The 24-year-old had just three catches for 66 yards.

The Pro Bowler’s injury is devastating news for the Broncos, who are already without Von Miller on defense and expect quarterback Drew Lock to miss the next two-to-four weeks with a shoulder injury.

With Sutton out, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy likely will see more snaps for the Broncos after reeling in four catches for 62 yards on Sunday. K.J. Hamler will likely also see an uptick in playing time. Tight end Noah Fant could become the focal point of the passing game.

Last season, Sutton finished with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, earning himself a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Denver, who is 0-2 on the season, will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, a difficult matchup with Tom Brady coming into town.