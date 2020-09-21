Regina King Served Two 2020 Emmy Awards Fashion Looks

Queen of wardrobes and wins!
When it comes to award show red carpets, I can always count on Regina King to bring the heat!
From looking pretty in pink at the Tonys…
…to her show-stopping slit at the Oscars…
…and all the gowns in between, Regina does not miss!
So, when the Watchmen star realized there wouldn’t be a red carpet for the 2020 Emmys, Regina knew there were other ways for her to stunt on the competition.
The first look she blessed us with was a gorgeous royal blue Schiaparelli spring 2020 dress, covered in pendants. Regina finished the look with Stuart Weitzman heels.
There’s just something about the way the gown complements her glowing skin that makes the entire outfit pop!
And with the help of photographer and illustrator, James Anthony, Regina was able to bring this look to life on her very own red carpet.
But she didn’t stop there. During the actual award show, Regina served fans another dose of fashion — this time, a pantsuit.
And she paired this outfit with the perfect accessory: an Emmy! Regina took home an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her starring role as Angela Abar in HBO’s Watchmen.
This makes Regina a 4-time Emmy Award winner. Regina previously won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her work in American Crime in 2015 and 2016, and in 2018 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for the Netflix limited series Seven Seconds.
I could not be more happy for her!
