redmi 9: Xiaomi Redmi 9 with up to 128GB storage to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of its Redmi 9 phone. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and the company’s official website Mi.com at 12pm today. Those interested in buying may head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves. Redmi 9 runs on MediaTek processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9: Price and offers

Redmi 9 has three colour variants- Sporty Orange, Carbon Black and Sky Blue. The smartphone features an Aura Edge design. The handset packs 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options- 64GB and 128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 8,999, the later can be purchased at Rs 9,999.

The smartphone can also be purchased via Mi Home stores and offline retail stores across the country.



Redmi 9: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ screen with 720x1600pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone offers a waterdrop style notch on the top. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12-based on Android 10 out of the box and is powered by 2.3Ghz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor.

As mentioned above, the handset packs 4GB of RAM paired with up to 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dedicated microSD card to expand the storage further up to 512GB. For imaging duties, the Redmi 9 smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera consists of a 13MP sensor, while the secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, users will get a 5MP sensor at the front.

Redmi 9 device houses a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a fingerprint lock support and AI face unlock for security. Connectivity options include microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.