Rapper Silento Hit With $105k Warrant After Missing Court Date

A warrant has been issued for rapper Silento’s arrest after he missed his scheduled court date on Wednesday.

The rapper is facing two charges for assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested on Aug. 29 for entering a stranger’s home in Los Angeles’ Valley Village neighborhood while wielding a hatchet.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in the amount of $105,000.

Silento was arrested and released on bail after reports of a domestic disturbance at a Santa Ana property. He allegedly strolled into a stranger’s home (which was unlocked) with the lethal weapon. Police reports state that he tried to hit two people with the weapon. Despite his attempts, nobody was hurt, but the couple’s children were at home at the time of the incident.

His bail has now been revoked. He posted a message to his fans early Monday morning, thanking them for their support. Fans think he will soon be turning himself in.

He also faces two felony accounts of assault with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, he could face up to six years in jail.