Ranking all of the new head coaches in the FBS

This offseason, we had 25 coaching changes among FBS programs. Normally the coaches relish at getting with their new programs, working with their new players to implement their systems and begin recruiting for the school that just got done recruiting them.

Of course, the pandemic put a huge damper on all of that. All that work that you’d normally have with your new guys was all but wiped out. Recruiting is done more virtually and ten of the coaches that would have made this list won’t even get to coach a game this year as their schools or conferences decided against playing this fall (we’ll see if they play next spring).

The show does go on at most places, though, so these coaches have a lot of time to make up in order to have their teams ready for a successful season. Having said that, let’s rank the new hires of the coaches that will be playing this fall: