Ramy Youssef Becomes Viral Hit as He Shows What Happens to Emmy Losers

Instagram/Daniel N. Johnson

The ‘Ramy’ star shows what happened to those didn’t win the Emmys, posting a video on social media of the runners taking back the trophies soon after the announcement.

Ramy Youssef became a viral hit on Sunday night (20Sep20) as he shared what happens when an Emmy contender doesn’t win.

The 29-year-old actor had been up for the lead actor in a comedy series award for his role in his self-titled comedy series “Ramy“, but lost out on the gong to Daniel Levy for “Schitt’s Creek“.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was conducted virtually – with the majority of winners delivering their acceptance speeches from the comfort of their own homes.

However, Ramy showed that the disappointment of losing was made even worse by the fact that the runners who had been sent to the houses of the nominees armed with awards then had to leave – with the statue.

Sharing a video of a person in a full hazmat suit waving to him while holding an Emmy outside his window, Ramy wrote, “when you lose the emmy.”

As WENN went to press, the video had been watched over three million times, and been retweeted almost 17,000 times.

Ramy’s viral video came after he spoke to the New York Times about how it felt to be nominated for the Emmy, telling the publication, “The whole thing is jarring. Even winning the Golden Globe, it’s so weird.”

“It’s like, now you’re closer to winning the statue – this gold statue. The whole thing feels like it’s a weird ancient ritual like half deserved and half random… I mean, the whole thing is profound and silly.”