Posthaste: Throne speech preview: Why Ottawa should keep its powder dry

Good morning!

All eyes are on the Liberal government’s highly anticipated throne speech on Wednesday.

Media reports are swirling about what the speech would or would not contain, but it could potentially set the stage for another election and/or could alter key parts of the economy, especially on the support infrastructure front.

But some analysts believe we shouldn’t expect a budget like statement from the government, rather a broad sweep of key themes that will likely be further outlined in a budget in November — assuming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government survives a confidence vote.

“This year’s throne speech may set in motion a series of events that could result in a confidence vote and election call, although these are likely low probability risks,” according to Scotiabank economist Derek Holt.

“This view treats as a given the NDP support for the Liberals who are courting the NDP with somewhat of a turn to the left at a time when the NDP may not be in a financial position to fight another election while the Liberals step further onto their policy turf. Game theory is at work as the Liberals seek to dominate the entire centre-left spectrum.”

A key measure in the speech could be around child care, which is likely to see a boost as it’s holding back many parents from returning to full-time work. Child care and nationwide pharmacare are key programs backed by the NDP.

But the speech may fall short on many specific policy goals such as acceleration of green energy projects.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s economist Avery Shenfeld thinks the timing is all wrong for Ottawa to lay out a green-focused, expensive, grand plan for “building back better.”

“Those may be laudable goals, but they require extensive federal-provincial cooperation and considerable policy innovation to achieve, and governments across the country have other preoccupations these days,” Shenfeld wrote in a report on Friday.

The government will also need to keep an eye on deficit that’s expected to hit $343 billion this year alone, with analysts warning that the minority government should resist taking on permanent large-scale support initiatives.

David Dodge, the former Bank of Canada governor, wrote in a report last week that the standard measure of debt-to-GDP ratio is no longer useful as a fiscal anchor.

“Instead, we should establish a target percentage of federal spending devoted to interest payments on the debt. If we can get that number back down to 1 per cent and hold it there, our debt level is manageable.”

Others economists are also cautioning the government to keep its powder dry especially as coronavirus cases are rising again and a second wave could upend the government’s plans.

“(While) we do not think this represents a big risk for the prospects of a continued recovery in GDP, but it does mean the government needs to focus on immediate support rather than planning for the longer term,” Capital Economics wrote.

A recent surge in new diagnoses prompted Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government to roll back limits on social gatherings, which had been raised over the summer when case numbers dropped. Meanwhile, Quebec imposed tighter restrictions on public and private indoor gatherings in Montreal and Quebec City, among other parts of the province, after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Whatever we’ll need to do to promote sustainable long-term growth, we should be thinking about doing it within the context of the more moderate levels for the path of spending that were projected back in 2019,” CIBC’s Shenfeld said. “Bond markets will be listening to the tone from the throne for hints that the government also sees it that way, although we’ll have to wait for a budget to be sure.”

