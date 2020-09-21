Portia de Rossi Offers Ellen DeGeneres Emotional Support in Season 18 Premiere of Her Show

WENN

The TV host reportedly ‘didn’t hold anything back’ in her monologue in the premiere episode of her show, which is slated to return on Monday following toxic workplace allegations.

–

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly will be completely honest about toxic workplace allegations when she kicks off upcoming season 18 of her talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. According to a new report, the TV host “didn’t hold anything back” in her monologue in the premiere on Monday, September 21.

“It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer,” said a source to PEOPLE of Ellen’s monologue. “She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday.”

“Ellen has come away from this reinvigorated and devoted to working hand-in-hand with the staff to bring joy and humor to the fans,” the source continued. “Ellen is excited to be back on set and wants this to be the best season yet.”

It was also said that Ellen was “connecting with the staff over Zoom.” The insider went on to claim that the host “knows that it’s on her to make sure everyone feels like they’re being heard and valued.”

Her wife Portia de Rossi was also there to offer Ellen an emotional support during the filming of the premiere episode. Noting that it was “an emotional moment for everyone,” the informant added the crew applauded when the host walked off the set as “she thanked everyone.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was initially slated to return on September 9, but it was delayed following mounting allegations about toxic workplace leveled against the show. That prompted Warner Bros. to launch an internal investigation in July.

It concluded in August with Ellen sharing the results to her 270 employees in an emotional video conference during which she apologized. At the time, Ellen also revealed that three top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, departed the show.