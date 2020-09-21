Piers Morgan warns we must miss Christmas this year amid coronavirus pandemic

Piers Morgan has warned that Christmas may have to be cancelled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spoke in response to reports that the new rules on gatherings in England could be lifted on Christmas Day, so friends and family can celebrate together.

Numbers of coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK, sparking fears that a winter lockdown could be on the cards.

Nicola Sturgeon has already told Scots that new coronavirus restrictions “will almost certainly be in place in days” ahead of a meeting with UK Government officials.







Piers has urged the country to come together once again in the “war” against the virus.

Speaking on this morning’s show, he said: “This virus has not gotten any less virulent, it doesn’t understand the rule of six or Boris’ idea of having Christmas off, as if we can all amass on Christmas Day and then go back to the rules.

“If we miss Christmas Day as a country, if that’s what we have to do, then we’ll do it.

“This is our war and I think people have to be realistic about it.”







Meanwhile, his co host Susanna Reid slammed the mixed messaging from the UK Government and the “blaming” of young people amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

She pointed out that the UK Government urged people to eat out, even offering discounts to encourage them to do so.

The scheme could reportedly make a return to Scotland’s restaurants later this year, despite new figures insisting that it is one of the factors that can be attributed to the recent rise in new cases in the UK.