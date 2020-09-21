Peter Sterling urges Melbourne Storm to rest Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster in final round

League great Peter Sterling has urged the Melbourne Storm to rest both Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster in the final round to preserve them for the finals.

The Storm are guaranteed to finish second even if they lose to the Dragons on Sunday afternoon, and Sterling said he would not take any risks with his stars.

Along with the physical benefit of giving the two Camerons a week off, Sterling revealed another added benefit for Craig Bellamy’s side.

“I’d be resting Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster this weekend,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I don’t think it will be disruptive at all, it would give an opportunity to Brandon Smith to have a run in the No.9 jersey and Ryley Jacks to play No.6, just in case something happens.

Sterling does not want the Storm to take any risks with the health of Smith and Munster this weekend (Getty)

“(Munster and Smith) are the keys to Melbourne. Unless they fall on the pavement as they’re walking along, they’re not going to get hurt this weekend if they’re in cotton wool on the sidelines.

“I’d be resting the two Camerons just to make sure that they are fit, healthy, ready and fresh to go week one of the finals.”

While the Storm’s position on the ladder is set in stone, it is yet to be determined who they will play in the first week of the finals.

The Sydney Roosters, currently in third, are tied on points with the NRL’s fourth-placed side, the Parramatta Eels heading into the final week.

If both teams win in Round 20, the Roosters are likely to be Melbourne’s opponent in the first week of the finals, given their vastly superior point-differential to the Eels.