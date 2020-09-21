Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcomed First Child Together in August

Instagram

In an Instagram post, the London-born singer reveals she and her actor husband had welcomed a baby boy forty days ago, after she suffered two miscarriages.

Penn Badgley is officially a first-time father. Seven months after his wife Domino Kirke announced that they were expecting their first child together, the actor who is best known for playing Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl” was revealed to have welcomed his baby boy in August.

Making public the happy news was Domino through her Instagram account. On Sunday, September 20, the 36-year-old singer shared a photo of their baby’s placenta being printed on a piece of paper. “His heart shaped home. #40dayspostpartum #placentaart,” she accompanied the post with a simple message.

Domino’s baby announcement was quick to be flooded with congratulatory comments. One declared, “Congratulations! I’ve been checking regularly for an announcement and praying all is well for you, Penn and your baby! So happy to finally here the great news!!!” Another simply stated, “Congratulations.” A third raved, “This is such a beautiful idea wish I had done that ! Congratulations!”

Nearly at the same time she posted the placenta art, Domino made use of Instagram Story to let out an adorable picture that saw the mother-and-son duo sleeping soundly next to each other. In the snapshot, she was seen laying under a blanket next to the new bundle of joy who was wrapped warmly with a polka dot blanket.

Domino confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in February. “On the road again,” she noted alongside a shot of her baby bump. Revealing that she suffered two consecutive miscarriages before this one, she added, “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it.”

“I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” the daughter of drummer Simon Kirke further elaborated. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

While the newborn is Penn’s first child, Domino has had another child from a previous relationship with musician Morgan O’Kane. She is a mother to a 10-year-old son named Cassius.