NRL news, The Mole | Manly teammates call out Addin Fonua-Blake exit claim, Broncos’ farcical coach twist

Manly players are disappointed with Addin Fonua-Blake’s decision to quit the club, believing it is more about ‘show me the money’ than family reasons.

The giant forward – one of the form props of this COVID season – is on good money at Manly for the next two years.

But the Sea Eagles believe someone has got in his ear and told him he could get more – probably at the Warriors – prompting his sudden decision to want out.

“He never told us he was unhappy,” one senior Manly player told me.

“The boys reckon it’s a money thing. He knows he can get more elsewhere.”

Even Fonua-Blake’s wife Ana threw him under the bus after angry fans blamed her for the decision.

“I am not the reason why Addin wants to leave Manly,” she posted on Instagram. “I never gave the man an ultimatum.”

FARCE IN BRONCOS COACH APPOINTMENT

Broncos players have had the year from hell – and it’s only being added to by mixed messages they are receiving in phone calls from the two main contenders for the coaching gig in 2021.

Both Paul Green and Kevvie Walters have been ringing senior players – and both are assuring them that they have the job!

The two experienced coaches are also sucking the players’ brains, trying to find out how it went so horribly wrong this season and how to fix it.

“We don’t know what is going on – they both say they have the job, so someone is being led up the garden path,” one bemused player told me.

BROWN LAUNCHES WARRIORS PLAYER CLEANOUT

Nathan Brown has already started to clean out the Warriors, with forwards Isaiah Papali’i and Bunty Afoa both told their services won’t be required for 2021.

Papali’i has played 14 games this season without making a huge impact and is off contract.

Afoa has a deal with the Warriors for next season but is coming off a knee reconstruction and has been told to look around.

The Warriors are set for mass changes under Brown and recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan, already having snared Euan Aitken (Dragons), Kane Evans (Eels), Jack Murchie (Raiders) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warrington Wolves).

The club also has several other players in its sights – and will try to move at least another two or three players on.

DRAGONS LOCK UP GUN LOCAL JUNIOR

The Dragons have begun building for the long-term under new coach Anthony Griffin by signing one of the best young forwards in the Illawarra region to a long-term deal.

Jackson Shereb, a tall athletic back row or middle forward, is 18 and starred in the Steelers’ SG Ball Cup triumph last year.

Several rival clubs were keen on the 18-year-old so the Dragons swooped, desperate not to let another promising player escape the Big Red V.

Shereb has signed a four-year deal with the Dragons and will join the club’s full-time squad in 2022.