NRL News, Dragons display has Anthony Griffin second-guessing says Peter Sterling

Incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will be wondering “what I’ve gotten myself into” after the Red V were dismantled by the Knights at the weekend, says league great Peter Sterling.

Perhaps best described by Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, who labelled St George-Illawarra as “soft”, the 42-18 shellacking didn’t bode well for the road ahead if the Dragons are to transform themselves into legitimate premiership contenders.

Having been officially announced as Paul McGregor’s successor last month, Griffin won’t shy away from getting his hands dirty and has been battle-tested, leading sides deep into finals football.

However, Sterling believed Sunday’s showing spoke volumes about the dwindling character of the joint-venture club, and the work Griffin will need to put in to turn that around.

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. (Getty)

“Dean Young came out and said they wouldn’t have beaten Dapto with this kind of performance,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“It was under-age stuff.

“When you’re out of finals contention, if things get too tough, it can happen. But that doesn’t say much about your character and your personal pride. We didn’t see a lot of that from the Dragons.

“If I’m Anthony Griffin I’m wondering what I’ve gotten myself into. It was a terrible game really.

“The mentality of the Dragons this year hasn’t been good. There was a bit of a rally midway through the year, but it didn’t really result in much.”

Adding to Griffin’s challenge will be the management of Jack de Belin’s position with the club as he prepares to face trial in November.

The joint venture is preparing to enter their third season without De Belin, arguably their biggest star, after he was famously stood down in 2019 under the league’s no-fault stand-down policy.

Despite being ineligible to play, the 29-year-old has continued to train with the Dragons, collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season.

The club recently offered De Belin a contract extension, keeping him at the Dragons until the end of 2021. But with his trial scheduled for November, another season could well be put on ice as proceedings play out in court.