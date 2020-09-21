NRL news | Brandon Smith for Titans if Cameron Smith plays on, Peter Sterling says

Signing New Zealand Test hooker Brandon Smith could put the icing on a sensational Gold Coast Titans roster rebuild, rugby league great Peter Sterling says.

The Titans are surging back into NRL relevance, having risen from the wooden spoon to ninth on the ladder this season under new coach Justin Holbrook.

The recruitment of young superstar David Fifita, plus Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese, has anticipation high that a first finals berth since 2016 could be earned next season.

Sterling told Wide World of Sports that the Gold Coast spine now looked settled, barring the hooker position. Storm star Brandon Smith might become available if Cameron Smith plays on in Melbourne, while Harry Grant appears to have become the future Immortal’s heir for the club’s No.9 jersey.

New Zealand Test hooker Brandon Smith in action for the Melbourne Storm. (Getty)

“The forwards set-up is looking good, the one, six, seven is looking great as well. The concern for me is probably the ,” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap, speaking with Mat Thompson.

“Mitch Rein has been around for a long time and he gives good service. I’d have actually played Tanah Boyd as a starting hooker, just to see if maybe he was the guy to step into that role.

“I’d be keeping a very, very close eye on – and I’m sure they are – what happens in Melbourne. If they could get a Brandon Smith up there, if it worked out that way, then that would really be icing on the cake.”

Sterling lauded the Titans’ other first-choice spine options, who were uncertain at the start of this season but have gradually become cemented.

“The good thing for AJ Brimson is, to me, he has solved the Gold Coast Titans’ long-term pursuit for a No.1. He’s your man,” Sterling said.

“The other great component to that, they’ve also found their No.7. Jamal Fogarty has been a revelation this year.

“Jamal Fogarty is a quality player, which then allows for Ash Taylor to play out in the No.6. So all of a sudden, your one, six and seven are looking good.

“We know the recruitment in the forwards has been fantastic. Fifita going up there, big Tino from Melbourne, Herman Ese’ese. They’ve already got a youngster there called Mo Fotuaika, who’s going to play representative football at some stage, [there’s] experience with Kevin Proctor.

“But Justin Holbrook is a good coach, he gets his team to play footy, he’s putting together a really good roster. They’re a big chance of winning five in a row this weekend and if they beat Newcastle, it would not be a huge upset.

“They’re kind of one of the teams who don’t want the season to end.”

Titans halfback Jamal Fogarty celebrates his match-winning try against the Dragons. (Getty)

The Titans have won eight games this year, double their 2019 tally despite the season being shortened by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Holbrook earned a hefty contract extension thanks to his promising first season with the club and is now locked up until the end of 2024.