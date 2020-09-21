NRL news, Brad Fittler urges Ricky Stuart to ‘show a level of control’ after water bottle throw

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has urged Ricky Stuart to “show a level of control” following his almighty blow up at officials over the weekend which “crossed a line” when the veteran hurled his water bottle in frustration.

Despite notching a hard-fought 26-14 win over the Warriors to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, Stuart was livid at the inconsistency shown by match officials after his side was on the wrong end of a 7-1 penalty count in the first half.

It came to a head when star playmaker Jack Wighton was sin-binned by referee Chris Sutton for being called off-side off the back of a string of penalties conceded by the Raiders.

At that moment, cameras caught Stuart blowing up in the coach’s box before he launched a water bottle through a window and out into the stands at GIO Stadium in frustration.

Ricky Stuart hurls his water bottle from the coach’s box in frustration at GIO Stadium. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Fittler was quick to back Stuart’s passion but believed it was ultimately a “bad” look from one of the game’s veteran coaches who had crossed a line.

“We need administrators and our coaches to show a level of control, without a doubt,” Fittler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I love Sticky and I can see he’s gone in there, his all emotional and his team really had a hard-fought win. Sticky goes in there and protects them. He looked after Jack Wighton, and that’s what Jack would have wanted.

“He was fighting hard and Sticky fights for them. But the throwing of the water bottle, there has got to be a line drawn somewhere. You just can’t be doing that. It’s a bad look.”

NRL Presser: Raiders v Warriors – Round 19 – Ricky Stuart

At full-time, Stuart took to his post-match conference to press the issue, claiming there was no way Wighton was offside, and suggesting it was a matter for NRL football boss Graham Annesley to decide whether or not captain’s challenges should be available for offside calls.

That invited a rebuttal from Annesley on Monday as the pair’s prickly relationship, stemming back to last year’s grand final controversy, played out in the media.

While it may have not been the most tactful approach by Stuart, Fittler endorsed the move, claiming that sometimes a bit of passion was necessary to instigate change.

NRL Highlights: Raiders v Warriors – Round 19

“You know what, sometimes if you don’t blow up you don’t get a reaction and nothing changes.

“When I coached, I remember two weeks in a row they sent me a video and said these tries shouldn’t have been allowed, you should have won. I thought, thanks man.

“I just decided I wasn’t going to communicate anymore to the referees. Nothing changes if you don’t blow up.”